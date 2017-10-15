Ster Hakim: Being a reporter is not just a job, it is to report the truth

Source: Ster Hakim
Published 15 October 2017 at 3:50pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 3:56pm
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ster Hakim is a Kurdish journalist from Syria and has been living in Kurdistan Region/south Kurdistan for the past several years due to the war in Syria. Initially she started her journalism work with Rudaw TV as a presenter but later she was offered a reporter's job in Al-Jazeera Arabic, she has been working there for the past four years. We spoke to Ster about the obstacles she faces when in war zone places and difficulties she faces as a female reporter in the Middle East.
Published 15 October 2017 at 3:50pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 3:56pm
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share