Study reveals hidden salt of prepackaged sauces

Salt ... not always out in the open

Salt ... not always out in the open Source: AAP

Published 25 August 2017 at 6:28pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:38am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil, Manny Tsigas
Available in other languages

Public-health experts say new research has revealed alarming levels of salt in supermarket cooking sauces.While some brands have lowered their salt levels in recent years, others were found to contain up to 90 times more by comparison.

