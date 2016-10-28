SBS Kurdish

Study reveals more women are manging their life with the Pill

SBS Kurdish

The Pill

The Pill Source: Flickr/lookcatalog

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 8:10pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

New research found that 63% of women in Australia use the pill to manage their lifestyle - much more than previously thought and 1 in 3 women arent aware of alternative pills, highlighting the need for them to talk with their doctor.In this interview with Dr Deborah Bateson, Medical Director for Family Planning NSW, we dicusses the study's findings, the evolution of the pill, and the different choices available for women.

Published 28 October 2016 at 8:08pm, updated 28 October 2016 at 8:10pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News