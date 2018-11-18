SBS Kurdish

Study shows extent poorer Australians exposed to pollution

SBS Kurdish

The Loy Yang power station is seen in the La Trobe Valley east of Melbourne, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Turnbull was attending the launch of a coal to hydrogen initiative. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING

The Loy Yang power station is seen in the La Trobe Valley east of Melbourne Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 18 November 2018 at 3:38pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The extent to which poorer Australians are exposed to pollution has been revealed in a first-of-its kind report. ]The study mapped the most polluted postcodes and found the vast majority are home to people on low and middle incomes, with wealthier areas virtually untouched.

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 18 November 2018 at 3:38pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News