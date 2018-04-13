Sulaimani Court withdraws identity previously given to “Hawnaz” Maryam

Source: Facebook
Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri covers the latest from Kurdistan Region. One of the topics she covers is the court decision regarding Maryam Barootchian who had been misidentified as Hawnaz Ahmed and as a result she could lose her legal identity in Kurdistan Region she had gained when she returned from Iran in 2015.
