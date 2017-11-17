SBS Kurdish

Support programs helping refugees find employment

Asmaa Yousif, Hadeel Aldairy, Sharda Jogia, Naila Yousif

Published 17 November 2017 at 4:54pm, updated 17 November 2017 at 4:58pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Roza Germian
Australia's unemployment rate has been hitting record lows, but it's a case of mixed fortunes for our new arrivals. Despite strong English skills and qualifications, some refugees are struggling to find work. But thanks to a surge in support programs, others are flourishing.

