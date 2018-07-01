Supporting life after torture

Panelists at IRCT and STARTTS event: From right: Michael Kirby,Rabia Siddique, Richard Ackland, Sekai Holland, Jorge Aroche. Source: Supplied
Published 1 July 2018 at 3:27pm, updated 19 September 2019 at 2:25pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with Jorge Aroche, the president of the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT), and the CEO of NSW Services for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS), we discussed their new campaign "Support Life after Torture", which is a fundraiser to support crucial services and programs that provide rehabilitation to people who have been tortured. 26th of June was the UN International Day in Support of of Victims of Torture. IRCT and STARTTS ran an event in Sydney's Town Hall on that day where a panel discussed their insights in relation to torture in the context of a shift to human rights in global politics.
