Suspected Sydney plane bomb plotters held in Iraq

Marise Payne

Defence Minister Marise Payne addresses media in Sydney, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Source: AAP

Published 22 April 2018 at 9:18pm
By Hannah Sinclair
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
The suspected ringleader of a failed plot to blow up an Etihad flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi last year has been captured in Iraq. His Australian relative, an Islamic State soldier, has also been detained. Intelligence experts say the arrests could provide crucial information about the global terror threat.

