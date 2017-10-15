SBS Kurdish

Suspense, confusion building over Catalonia plans

Mariano Rajoy speaks in Spain's parliament

Source: AAP

Published 15 October 2017 at 3:11pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 3:13pm
By Matt Connellan
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Tensions continue to mount and confusion is building over the possible independence of the Spanish region of Catalonia. It has led to the Spanish prime minister issuing an ultimatum in a bid to move closer to a resolution.

