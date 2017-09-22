Swiming classes are vital for children under five

John O'Brien, CEO PoolWerx Source: Supplied
New research reveals that 1 in 3 parents with children under the age of five are not taking their children to swimming lessons, despite 1 in 4 admitting they have experienced a near-drowning event.Twenty third of September to the 2nd of October is Learn2Swim Week, where swim-schools across the country are offering free swimming lessons to children under the of five.We spoke to John O'Brien, CEO of Poolwerx regarding the research findings.
