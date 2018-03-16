Sydney Kurdish Youth Society preperations for Newroz

Source: Supplied
Published 16 March 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 7:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Sydney Kurdish Youth Society (SKYS) is holding an event for Newroz tomorrow night (Saturday 17/3) for the Kurdish community in Sydney to celebrate this special occasion. We spoke to Ari Sorani about their preperations for Newroz.
Published 16 March 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 7:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share