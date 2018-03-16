SBS Kurdish

Sydney Kurdish Youth Society preperations for Newroz

SBS Kurdish

Sydney Kurdish Youth Society

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 March 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 7:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Sydney Kurdish Youth Society (SKYS) is holding an event for Newroz tomorrow night (Saturday 17/3) for the Kurdish community in Sydney to celebrate this special occasion. We spoke to Ari Sorani about their preperations for Newroz.

Published 16 March 2018 at 7:08pm, updated 16 March 2018 at 7:20pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News