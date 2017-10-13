Sydney’s Kurdish community expresses its feeling on the passing of President Talabani

Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 13 October 2017 at 7:35pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:25am
By Roza Germian, Mayada Kordy Khalil
On Sunday 08/10/2017 SBS Kurdish attended the wake of former Iraqi President and the founder of PUK Jalal Talabani at Olympic Park in Sydney. The gathering was organised by PUK representatives in Australia and the Australian Kurdistan Veteran (Peshmerga) Association. Representatives of political parties, associations, personalities from the Kurdish community and Kurdish community members in general attended the wake expressing their feelings on the loss of one of the great Kurdish leaders, Jalal Talabani.
