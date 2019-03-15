SBS Kurdish

Sydney's Kurdish youth hold Halabja memorial

Published 15 March 2019 at 8:41pm, updated 16 March 2019 at 9:02am
By Roza Germian
Sydney Kurdish Youth Society will hold a memorial event for the 31st anniversary of Halabja's Bloody Friday, the day Saddam Husein's Baathist regime attacked the Kurdish town of Halabja with chemical weapons killing more than 5000 thousand civilians. We Speak to Hawkar Palanî from SKYS about their plans for the 2019 memorial in Sydney.

