Syria truce extended

boys playing in a pool made by a shell hole in a rebel-held neighbourhood

boys playing in a pool made by a shell hole in a rebel-held neighbourhood

Published 16 September 2016 at 5:13pm
By Omar Dabbagh
The United States and Russia have agreed to extend the ceasefire in Syria by another 48 hours.The long-negotiated truce has been holding for more two days, but the United Nations says it has still not been able to deliver humanitarian aid.

