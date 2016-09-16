Syria truce extended

boys playing in a pool made by a shell hole in a rebel-held neighbourhood Source: AAP
The United States and Russia have agreed to extend the ceasefire in Syria by another 48 hours.The long-negotiated truce has been holding for more two days, but the United Nations says it has still not been able to deliver humanitarian aid.
