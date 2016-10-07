SBS Kurdish

Teachers continue to protest in KR as the new school year starts

Protests in Slêmanî

Protests in Slêmanî Source: Feriq Ferec-Anadolu Agency-Getty Images

Published 7 October 2016 at 8:23pm, updated 7 October 2016 at 8:25pm
Latest from our stringer Shahen H Nurî in Slêmanî, about the continuous protests by teachers and edicators regarding the delay of salaries, Turkish attack on PKK inside Kurdistan Region, and Joe Biden contacts president Barzani

