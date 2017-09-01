SBS Kurdish

Team challenging traditional obesity management itself challenged

Source: SBS

Published 1 September 2017 at 7:43pm, updated 8 September 2017 at 11:55am
By Kirsty Johansen
We all know how hard it can be to lose weight and keep it off. Now a group of doctors in Melbourne say the secret to losing weight isn't down to lifestyle habits, instead it's all in our genes. But other obesity experts say the controversial new research is giving people an excuse to be overweight.

