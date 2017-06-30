Temur Childergushi: I am happy with my children's achievements in Australia

Temur and his family Source: Supplied
Published 30 June 2017 at 6:53pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Mr Temur Childergushi has been in Australia since 1990. He arrived with his young family from Tbilisi, Georgia for a better life for his children. Mr Childergushi is happy with his children's achievements in Australia. During the interview we asked Mr Childergushi about the Kurdish community in Melbourne and the comparison of the community from when he arrived and now.
