Tensions between US and Iran continue

Source: Supplied by Ahmad Ghafur
Published 26 May 2019 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tension is exhilarating between the US and Iran, the US is to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East as a result of the ongoing threat posed by Iranian forces. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports on the latest from Kurdistan Region, Iraq on the situation.
Published 26 May 2019 at 3:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share