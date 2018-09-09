Tenssions between Turkey and Iran-Russia over Syria

The presidents of Iran and Russia have backed a military offensive in Syria's rebel-held Idlib. Source: AAP
Published 9 September 2018 at 5:39pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 11:35am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
In this report from Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers the tenssion between Turkey-Iran and Russia in regards to Syria, as well as the sentencing of the former co-leaders of HDP and more.
