SBS Kurdish

Tenssions between Turkey and Iran-Russia over Syria

SBS Kurdish

Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Tayyip Erdogan

The presidents of Iran and Russia have backed a military offensive in Syria's rebel-held Idlib. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2018 at 5:39pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 11:35am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this report from Diyarbakir, Hatice Kamer covers the tenssion between Turkey-Iran and Russia in regards to Syria, as well as the sentencing of the former co-leaders of HDP and more.

Published 9 September 2018 at 5:39pm, updated 10 September 2018 at 11:35am
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

HDP members and supporters protesting the sentencing of the former HDP co-leader Selahettin Demirtas



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News