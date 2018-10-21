SBS Kurdish

Terror charges dropped against Sri Lankan student

SBS Kurdish

Mohamed Kamer Nilar Nizamdeen.

Mohamed Kamer Nilar Nizamdeen. Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 21 October 2018 at 5:18pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Police have dropped charges against a University of New South Wales P-h-D student who was accused of plotting to assassinate former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his former deputy Julie Bishop. New South Wales police say they have insufficient evidence to proceed with the charges, but insist the investigation is still ongoing.

Published 21 October 2018 at 4:14pm, updated 21 October 2018 at 5:18pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News