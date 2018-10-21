Terror charges dropped against Sri Lankan student

Mohamed Kamer Nilar Nizamdeen. Source: Facebook
Police have dropped charges against a University of New South Wales P-h-D student who was accused of plotting to assassinate former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his former deputy Julie Bishop. New South Wales police say they have insufficient evidence to proceed with the charges, but insist the investigation is still ongoing.
