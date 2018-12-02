SBS Kurdish

Tevgera Azadi (freedom movement) offices shut down in Kurdistan Region, Iraq

SBS Kurdish

Tevgera Azadi offices shut down in KR, Iraq

Source: Facebook

Published 2 December 2018 at 3:11pm, updated 2 December 2018 at 3:15pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Kurdistan Region Security Forces (Asayish) began a two day campaign aimed at closing down the offices of Freedom Movement of Kurdistan Society, known as Tavgara Azadi. Although Tavgara Azadi is officially recognised by Baghdad, it is not a registered party in the Kurdistan Region. Based on this, the Asayish has closed down their offices in Kurdistan Region. More in Ahmad Ghafur's report from Erbil.

