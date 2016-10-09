SBS Kurdish

The affect of IDPs and refugees on economic and security crisis in the Kurdistan region

Published 9 October 2016 at 3:43pm, updated 11 October 2016 at 2:31pm
This report is part of a series covering the IDP and refugees crisis in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Our correspondent Ahmed Ghafour reports from the capital Erbil about the economic and security constrains on the region due to the rising number of IDPs that seek refugee in the KR.

