The attempt to go forward: Syrian Kurdish artist in Istanbul talks about his work

Hussain Hajj

Hussain Hajj Source: Husen Hecc

Published 14 October 2016 at 7:53pm, updated 14 October 2016 at 7:55pm
Hussain Hajj is one of the Kurdish refugees in Istanbul. Despite all the hardship he has never given up his dream to advance his work as a musician and songwriter. In this interview he talks to Chahin Baker about what he is doing and how he found an old musician from the time of his childhood the town of Konya in Turkey.

