The battle reaches Mosul

Battle for Mosul/Peshmerga front line

Battle for Mosul/Peshmerga front line Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 4 November 2016 at 7:53pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
The battle for Mosul reaches the suburban outskirts of the city. Our special correspondent Ahmad Ghafur, reports on the latest about the operation for retaking Mosul from IS, which is getting tougher as Iraqi Forces and the Kurdish Peshmerga closing in on the city.

