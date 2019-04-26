SBS Kurdish

The dangers of screen time for children

A child playing with an iPhone 6S at an Apple store

Published 26 April 2019 at 7:13pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:52pm
By Lydia Feng, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
The World Health Organization has for the first time advised parents that children under the age of two should not spend any time passively watching electronic screens. It's also recommended children aged two to four spend no more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games.

