"The Dark Wind" wins UNESCO award at Brisbane APFF

Director Husseîn Hassan wins an award Source: BAPFF
Published 25 November 2016 at 8:28pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Director Hussein Hassan tells us the story of The Dark Wind in this interview with Roza Germian. The film is about two lovers Reko and Pero seperated as ISIS attacked their town and Pero was taken as a slave. The film has now won the Cultural Diversity Award nder the Patronage of UNESCO in Brisbane Asia Pacific Film Festival.
