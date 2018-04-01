SBS Kurdish

The doctor who devotes herself to refugees

SBS Kurdish

Dr Nemam Ghafouri (right) with aid workers

Source: Supplied by Nemam Ghafouri

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 11:53pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Nemam Ghafouri is a doctor and humanist. She left Kurdistan with her family at a young age when their hometown was bombed by the forces of Saddam Hussein. They first became refugees in Iran and then left Iran for Sweden, where Nemam received her education and went to medical college. After successfully becoming a doctor, Nemam left the comforts of life in Sweden and went back to Iraq and Kurdistan to support victims of war and conflict in the area. Dr Ghafouri is with an aid organisation by the name of Joint Help for Kurdistan. We interviewed Dr Ghafouri about the closure of a hospital in Sinjar by the Iraqi government and at the time of interview she had travelled to Kobani (Syria) to take some aid from there to Afrin's surrounding areas where thousands of people are displace due to Turkeys attacks on the areas.

Published 1 April 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 11:53pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News