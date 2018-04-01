The doctor who devotes herself to refugees

Source: Supplied by Nemam Ghafouri
Published 1 April 2018 at 3:51pm, updated 1 April 2018 at 11:53pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Nemam Ghafouri is a doctor and humanist. She left Kurdistan with her family at a young age when their hometown was bombed by the forces of Saddam Hussein. They first became refugees in Iran and then left Iran for Sweden, where Nemam received her education and went to medical college. After successfully becoming a doctor, Nemam left the comforts of life in Sweden and went back to Iraq and Kurdistan to support victims of war and conflict in the area. Dr Ghafouri is with an aid organisation by the name of Joint Help for Kurdistan. We interviewed Dr Ghafouri about the closure of a hospital in Sinjar by the Iraqi government and at the time of interview she had travelled to Kobani (Syria) to take some aid from there to Afrin's surrounding areas where thousands of people are displace due to Turkeys attacks on the areas.
