The impact of six years of war on Syrians

Dr Bakhtiyar Medres Husen Source: Supplied
Published 19 March 2017 at 3:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's been six years since Syria's civil war had started. Millions of people have been displaced inside and outside Syria. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost and children deprived from education. We spoke to Dr Bakhtiyar Medres Husen from Kobani about Syria's six year old war and the impact it has on people. But despited the bad situation initially in Kobani Dr Bakhtiyar who is a surgeon, he had decided to stay in Kobani, Syria and serve his people. Besides Syria's war we spoke to Dr Bakhtiyar about the preperations for Newroz festivale.
Published 19 March 2017 at 3:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share