SBS Kurdish

The impact of six years of war on Syrians

SBS Kurdish

Dr Bakhtiyar Medres Husen

Dr Bakhtiyar Medres Husen Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2017 at 3:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

It's been six years since Syria's civil war had started. Millions of people have been displaced inside and outside Syria. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost and children deprived from education. We spoke to Dr Bakhtiyar Medres Husen from Kobani about Syria's six year old war and the impact it has on people. But despited the bad situation initially in Kobani Dr Bakhtiyar who is a surgeon, he had decided to stay in Kobani, Syria and serve his people. Besides Syria's war we spoke to Dr Bakhtiyar about the preperations for Newroz festivale.

Published 19 March 2017 at 3:18pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News