The importance of art in life

photographer Rawand Jawad at work

Source: Rawand Jawad

Published 19 November 2017 at 3:32pm, updated 19 November 2017 at 3:35pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
We spoke to photographer Rawand Jawad about the importance of art and photography and its role in society, especially in Kurdish society. Rawand has been involved in many photography exhibitions in Germany and in Kurdistan Region. Prior to becoming a photographer he was an entertainment journalist. He tells us the reasons of becoming a photographer in the interview.

