The importance of art in life

Source: Rawand Jawad
Published 19 November 2017 at 3:32pm, updated 19 November 2017 at 3:35pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
We spoke to photographer Rawand Jawad about the importance of art and photography and its role in society, especially in Kurdish society. Rawand has been involved in many photography exhibitions in Germany and in Kurdistan Region. Prior to becoming a photographer he was an entertainment journalist. He tells us the reasons of becoming a photographer in the interview.
