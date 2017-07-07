Dr Roni Demirbag Source: Supplied
Published 7 July 2017 at 7:03pm, updated 8 July 2017 at 9:56am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Dr Roni Demirbag was born in Palu, Xarpet (Elazig in Turkish) North Kurdistan. He came to Australia when he was 8 years old in 1983. He graduated from the University of Sydney with a BA Honours 1 class in 2004. Dr Roni completed his PhD in Political Economy at the Faculty of Business and Economics at University of Sydney in 2012. He has taught at Sydney University, UTS, UNSW, Macquarie University and Western Sydney University. Currently hes an adjunct at UNSW and Western Sydney University. We spoke to Dr Roni regarding his upbringing in Australia, his academical achievements, his career and the importance of cultural integration.
Published 7 July 2017 at 7:03pm, updated 8 July 2017 at 9:56am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share