The importance of cultural integration

Published 3 December 2017 at 3:55pm, updated 4 December 2017 at 3:00pm
By Mayada Kordy khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Shawbo Ahmadinia (Galavizh Ahmadinia) has lived in Australia for many years. Prior coming to Australia she was a peshmerga in Eastern Kurdistan. Shawbo has a managerial position in one of the councils in Sydney. We spoke to her about the obstacles she faced when she arrived in Australia and we also spoke to Shawbo about her achievements as a woman.
