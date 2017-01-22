The Kurdish community in Kazakhstan

Dr M A Alberazi Source: Supplied
Dr Mohamad Ahamd Mostafa (aka as M A Alberazi) has been living in Kazakhstan for twenty years. He initeally went to study then later on decided to reside there. In 2007 he together with a few friend decided to form a Kurdish (Hevi) association there. We spoke to him about their activities and the upcoming meeting in Astana regarding the war in Syria.
