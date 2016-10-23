The Kurdish refugees from Syria: How did their presence in the work force affect the workers in Kurdistan Region?
Kurdistan Region Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 23 October 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 11:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
What effects did the presence of Kurdish refugees from Syria in the work force had on labor conditions and the workers of Kurdistan Region? Our correspondent in Hewler/Erbil devotes this weeks report to the subject.
Published 23 October 2016 at 3:18pm, updated 24 October 2016 at 11:36pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share