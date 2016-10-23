SBS Kurdish

The Kurdish refugees from Syria: How did their presence in the work force affect the workers in Kurdistan Region?

IDP and refugees in KR

What effects did the presence of Kurdish refugees from Syria in the work force had on labor conditions and the workers of Kurdistan Region? Our correspondent in Hewler/Erbil devotes this weeks report to the subject.

