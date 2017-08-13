The man who loves music and poetry

Aboqasem Yazdani Source: Supplied
Published 13 August 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 15 August 2017 at 8:49am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Singer, theatre director and poet Eboqasem Yezdani was born in 1987, he is from Iran's Khorasan region. He graduated from the Universities of Meshhed and Bojnord as an engineer. Later on he studied theatre director at the University of Tebris. He has been writing and theatre directing for the past 15 years. We spoke to him about his work and his future plans.
