SBS Kurdish

The man who loves music and poetry

SBS Kurdish

Aboqasem Yazdani

Aboqasem Yazdani Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 August 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 15 August 2017 at 8:49am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Singer, theatre director and poet Eboqasem Yezdani was born in 1987, he is from Iran's Khorasan region. He graduated from the Universities of Meshhed and Bojnord as an engineer. Later on he studied theatre director at the University of Tebris. He has been writing and theatre directing for the past 15 years. We spoke to him about his work and his future plans.

Published 13 August 2017 at 3:08pm, updated 15 August 2017 at 8:49am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News