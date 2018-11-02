SBS Kurdish

The Outlook: for a republic

SBS Kurdish

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 at the Olympic Park, Sydney

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 November 2018 at 6:19pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The perennial debate over whether Australia should become a republic has been revived by the recent Australian visit of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that attracted cheering, enthusiastic crowds. Former Labor senator and republican Graham Richardson says the new generation of royals has squashed the republican movement in the country. But is there a nexus between support for the royals and the retention of Australia's constitutional monarchy?

Published 2 November 2018 at 6:19pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News