The Outlook: for a republic

Prince Harry Duke of Sussex on stage at the Closing Ceremony of the Invictus Games 2018 Source: Doug Peters/EMPICS
Published 2 November 2018 at 6:19pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The perennial debate over whether Australia should become a republic has been revived by the recent Australian visit of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan that attracted cheering, enthusiastic crowds. Former Labor senator and republican Graham Richardson says the new generation of royals has squashed the republican movement in the country. But is there a nexus between support for the royals and the retention of Australia's constitutional monarchy?
Published 2 November 2018 at 6:19pm
By Greg Dyett
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share