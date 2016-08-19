SBS Kurdish

The refugee who is glad to be in Australia

SBS Kurdish

Jendo Ado & his children

Jendo Ado & his children Source: Jendo Ado (supplied)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 8:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Jendo Ado is a newly arrived Syrian Kurdish refugees. We spoke to him about his settlement in Australia. Jendo Ado arrived with his family from the refugee camps in Lebanon after four and a half years of waiting.

Published 19 August 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 19 August 2016 at 8:15pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News