The rise of Dalkurd, a Kurdish football club in Sweden

Dalkurd football team in Sweden

Source: Ramazan Kizil

Published 22 October 2017 at 3:27pm, updated 22 October 2017 at 3:35pm
By MAYADA KORDY KHALIL
Available in other languages

Dalkurd is a Swedish football team based in BorlÃ¤nge. The team/club was founded on 26 September 2004 by Kurdish immigrants. Ramazan Kizil is the co-founder and present-day chairman; he has played a big role in Dalkurds fairy-tale rise to professional football. We spoke to Mr Kizil about their latest achievements and possibly making it to the European football competition.

