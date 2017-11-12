SBS Kurdish

The role of Kurdish women in society

SBS Kurdish

Avan Jaff speaking on stage

Source: supplied by Avan Jaff

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2017 at 3:33pm, updated 12 November 2017 at 3:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Avan Jaff is a journalist and a women's rights' activist in Kurdistan Region. She was a guest speaker on TEDx (Technology, Entertainment and Design) conference on 3/11/2017. We spoke to her about women's role in society and the extend of freedom of press and speech in the Kurdistan Region.

Published 12 November 2017 at 3:33pm, updated 12 November 2017 at 3:38pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News