The Syrian dilemma and absence of the Syrian people from decision making

Published 18 September 2016 at 2:38pm, updated 22 September 2016 at 11:08am
By Chahin Baker
Available in other languages

Last week the American and the Russian governments agreed on a one week truce in Syria. It seems like the role of the Syrian people in the decision making process is abcent. We discuss this with our SBS Kurdish analyst Chahin Baker...

