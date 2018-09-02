The truth behind this art work

Znara Ahmad was born in 1987 in a small village in the Kurdish area in Syria where houses were usually build from clay or mud.





Growing up in an environment of nature, the simplicity of living has naturally drawn her to study a related field. She later finished her diploma in Ceramics Art in Damascus.





In 2013 Znara became a refugee which had a big impact on her as a human being and as an artist. Even though she wasn’t able to continue with ceramics, her passion for art brought her to painting. Her paintings are reflected on her life in her country of origin and her country of refuge.





Znara has also been trained as a teacher, specialising in ceramic techniques. She teaches groups of youth aged 16-20 years as well as to children in art centres.





Her passion and strong background in art made her realise that there was a gap in Iraq generally when it comes to art, Znara Ahamad told SBS Kurdish. This was the case in Kurdistan Region as well, especially as people often do not pay attention to the sector. This gave her the idea of teaching art to the young and the mature ages.





“I like the endless creativity that can be found in art. I also love that it gives me the opportunity to share my experiences with others and learn how art affects their lives”, said Ms Ahmad.





Znara Ahmad said that as a female artist she faced many obstacles but it is up to the woman to be strong and challenging to achieve her goals in life.





“The way I overcome these challenges is to be strong and focus on how to be productive. I believe having a strong personality gives you the power to change the way others think”, said Znara Ahmad.





Today Znara Ahmad lives as a refugee in Erbil (Hawler), the capital city of Kurdistan Region, Iraq.





