There is ‎no '‎honour' ‎‏in killing helpless girls, women‎: Chiman Zebari

Chiman Zebari

Director of MEWC Chiman Zebari Source: Supplied

Published 16 December 2018 at 4:25pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 4:40pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Kurdish author and women's rights activist Chiman Zebari is theDirector of Middle Eastern Women's Coalition, based in the US. In this interview with Ms Zebari we discuss their organisations objectives and recent campaigns for defending Middle Eastern Women's rights.

