Three-nation North American bid wins 2026 World Cup

The stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the NFL Super Bowl Source: AAP

Published 17 June 2018 at 12:47am, updated 22 June 2018 at 11:27am
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Football's world governing body has chosen the United States, Mexico and Canada to co-host the 2026 World Cup, the first time three countries will host the tournament. It appears to set a precedent for future multi-nation bids.

