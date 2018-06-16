Three-nation North American bid wins 2026 World Cup

The stadium in Santa Clara, California, after the NFL Super Bowl Source: AAP
Football's world governing body has chosen the United States, Mexico and Canada to co-host the 2026 World Cup, the first time three countries will host the tournament. It appears to set a precedent for future multi-nation bids.
