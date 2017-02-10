SBS Kurdish

Three Turkish soldiers killed in Russian airstrike

SBS Kurdish

Presidents Erdogan & Putin

Presidents Erdogan & Putin Source: (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 February 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 10 February 2017 at 8:10pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Our correspondent Hatice Kamer from Diyarbakir, reporting on the killing of three Turkish soldiers in Syria by Russia, the visit of CIA director toTurkey, and the release of HDP parliamenterians.

Published 10 February 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 10 February 2017 at 8:10pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News