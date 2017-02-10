Three Turkish soldiers killed in Russian airstrike

Presidents Erdogan & Putin Source: (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)
Published 10 February 2017 at 8:08pm, updated 10 February 2017 at 8:10pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Hatice Kamer from Diyarbakir, reporting on the killing of three Turkish soldiers in Syria by Russia, the visit of CIA director toTurkey, and the release of HDP parliamenterians.
