Tibunal upholds Islamic school funding ruling

Published 6 January 2017 at 7:48pm
By Uma Rishi
Source: SBS
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (A-A-T) has upheld a federal government decision to withdraw funding from Sydney's Malek Fahd Islamic School. The government revoked funding last year, after a review found the school was operating "for profit" with links to the national body, Muslims Australia - formerly known as the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils or AFIC.
