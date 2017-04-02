SBS Kurdish

Tillerson treads fine diplomatic line in Turkey

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (L) with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara Source: AAP

Published 2 April 2017 at 3:48pm, updated 2 April 2017 at 3:55pm
By Gareth Boreham
Turkey has appealed for better cooperation with the United States during a visit to the country by the new Trump administration Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson. Tensions have escalated between the two countries over White House support for Kurdish militia in Syria and Turkey's bid to extradite a controversial cleric from the US.

