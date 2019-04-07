Time to bring Khaled Sharouf's children home

Syrian refugees in front of their tents at a refugee camp Source: AAP
Published 7 April 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 5:14pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS

An independent group supporting children left behind at Syrian camps because of their Islamic State fighter parents is pushing for their lives to return to normal. Save the Children is urging authorities to speed up the paperwork processing for one Australian Islamic state fighter’s children to come home.
