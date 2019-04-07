SBS Kurdish

Time to bring Khaled Sharouf's children home

SBS Kurdish

Syrian refugees in front of their tents at a refugee camp

Syrian refugees in front of their tents at a refugee camp Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 5:14pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

An independent group supporting children left behind at Syrian camps because of their Islamic State fighter parents is pushing for their lives to return to normal. Save the Children is urging authorities to speed up the paperwork processing for one Australian Islamic state fighter’s children to come home.

Published 7 April 2019 at 3:44pm, updated 11 April 2019 at 5:14pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News