Tougher border controls put in place since SBS investigation

Published 17 March 2017 at 8:13pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:15am
By Abbie O'Brien, Manpreet Singh
Tougher border controls have been put in place to prevent the importation of rice products containing banned chemical residue. The new procedures follow a related investigation by SBS Radio Punjabi.
