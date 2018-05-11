Treasurer delivers budget with a view to the next election

SBS Kurdish

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison delivers 2018 budget

Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison delivers 2018 Budget 8/5. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 11 May 2018 at 7:11pm
By Nikki Canning
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
The federal Treasurer, Scott Morrison, has delivered a Budget to position the Turnbull government as the stable option for voters ahead of the next federal election. With a plan he says will provide tax relief to encourage and reward working Australians, federal treasurer Scott Morrison says he's backing businesses so they can create more jobs. He also says the budget will guarantee essential services for Australians and keep them safe. All, while ensuring the government lives within its means.

