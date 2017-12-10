Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Protestors in Istanbul shouts slogans against Donald Trump as they hold banners 'Jerusalem will not be the capital, will be a grave to Israel' Source: EPA
Published 10 December 2017 at 4:02pm, updated 10 December 2017 at 4:11pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Donald Trump has reversed decades of US foreign policy by declaring his country recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Mr Trump says the move is long overdue and he's doing what his predecessors failed to do. Reaction has been swift and predictable.
