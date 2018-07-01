SBS Kurdish

Trump's economic pressure on Iran bound to get tougher

SBS Kurdish

Shukriya Kurdistani

Shukriya Kurdistani Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 July 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 4:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As U.S. President Donald Trump asks Saudis to increase oil output, in order to fill the gab caused by Iran's reduction in oil production, the relations between the Iran and USA will likely to see further escalation. In this interview with Kurdish academic and PhD candidate in International Security Shukriya Kurdistani we discuss the latest events regarding the abandoning of Iran's Nuclear Deal by the Trump administration and the current internal political and economic unrest in Iran.

Published 1 July 2018 at 4:03pm, updated 1 July 2018 at 4:09pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News